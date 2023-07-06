4 killed, 15 injured on second day of heavy rain in Lahore

Four people have been killed in a roof collapse incident of a house in the Chungi Amar Sidhu area of Lahore due to heavy rain.

Rescue sources said the roof had been weakened due to torrential rain in the city a day before. They added that the four were trapped under the debris, while one person was pulled out alive.

Different areas of Lahore are experiencing a second spell of rainfall in as many days, and the Met office has forecast heavy rainfall in the city today.

Moreover, the heavy rain has caused a part of the wall of Mozang Hospital to collapse, injuring 15 people. The injured have been shifted to Ganga Ram Hospital.

The administration claims that the Mozang Hospital’s waiting shed collapsed as a wall adjacent to it fell.

A child who is among the injured is in critical condition, a Ganga Ram Hospital doctor said.

Also, a man and his grandson have been killed due to electrocution while switching on a motor during heavy rain in Sharaqpur, said rescue officials.

Rain in Lahore areas

Moreover, Rehmanpura, Ichhra and Wahdat Colony areas of the Punjab capital are receiving light rain, while heavy showers are being reported in Gulberg, Model Town, Faisal Town, Defence and Township.

The areas of Kot Lakhpat, Township, Ghaziabad, Nishtar Colony and Chungi Amar Sidhu are also experiencing rainfall, as the city remains overcast on Thursday morning.

Gulberg, Model Town, Faisal Town, Defence and Township are receiving heavy rain.

Threats of urban flooding

On the second day of heavy rainfall in Lahore, the Meteorological department has expressed the fear of urban flooding in the city.

It has forecast the rain to continue for the next two days.

Chief Meteorologist Muhammad Aslam has said that if the rain continues like this, the infrastructure may be damaged.

There is a chance of flooding in rivers from July 8-10, he claimed.

The official urged people to avoid going out of houses unnecessarily during the rain.

WASA on alert

Meanwhile, the Water and Sanitation Agency staff has been put on alert in view of the torrential showers in Lahore. The WASA managing director has ordered that the screens of all disposal stations of the agency should be kept clean.

Ghufran Ahmed has said generators should be kept on standby.

Four additional suction pumps have been installed for the drainage of rainwater from Kalma Chowk Underpass.

All the underpasses and main roads will be cleared of rainwater immediately, the MD vowed.

On the other hand, the district administration has been unable to drain out the rainwater from Wednesday’s heavy rainfall in the city or remove the uprooted electricity poles or snapped wires.

Traffic advisory

In view of the heavy rain and drizzle in different areas of the city, the city traffic officer has instructed circle officers to remain alert for another spell.

In case of any emergency, immediate assistance to citizens should be ensured, the CTO directed, adding additional wardens have been posted on busy and low-lying roads.

Captain (rtd) Mustansar Feroze advised citizens to stay away from urban electric installations and electricity poles during the rainy season, and urged people to drive carefully.

Rainfall with strong winds is also being reported in Kasur and Nankana Sahib. In Kasur, several feeders of Wapda have tripped due to the rain.