Fawad Chaudhry gets non-bailable arrest warrant in ECP contempt case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant to former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in the ECP contempt case.

This action was prompted by Fawad’s absence from the hearing related to the ECP contempt case.

The case was heard by a five-member commission, with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja leading the proceedings. However, Fawad Chaudhry’s assistant lawyer represented him before the commission and requested an adjournment.

During the hearing, an Islamabad police officer informed the court that they had visited Fawad Chaudhry’s residence to execute the warrant. However, they only encountered his brother, Faisal Chaudhry, who claimed that Fawad was not present and referred to the charges against him as political in nature.

Fawad’s assistant lawyer argued before the court that the commission’s lawyer would present their arguments in the Islamabad High Court, and a verdict was expected in a day or two. Therefore, they requested an adjournment of the case.

Subsequently, the court dismissed the appeal made by Fawad’s assistant lawyer and issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the former PTI leader.

The hearing was adjourned until July 20, allowing time for further proceedings in the case.