IHC reserves verdict on Fawad Chaudhry’s petition against ECP show-cause notice

The Islamabad High Court has reserved its verdict on the petition filed by former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, challenging the show cause notice issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The petition was brought before the high court on June 19 and was heard by Justice Aamer Farooq on Thursday.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry appeared on behalf of Fawad Chaudhry, while Saad Hasan, the lawyer representing the ECP, also appeared before the high court during the hearing.

Fawad’s counsel argued that according to Article 13, a person cannot be punished twice for the same offense. However, the commission had registered an FIR against his client on the same charge, leading to the petition.

He added the ECP is not a session court or a trial court, further, the commission can only be authorized through a constitutional amendment.

The ECP’s counsel argued that there is no legal restriction preventing a person from being tried in two different forums. If a case involves charges of murder and robbery, for instance, it can be pursued in two separate courts.

After considering all the arguments presented by both parties, the court reserved its verdict on the matter.

The final decision regarding Fawad Chaudhry’s petition challenging the ECP’s show cause notice will be announced shortly.

The petition

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry had challenged a show-cause notice issued to him by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Faisal Farid, the brother of Mr Chaudhry, submitted a petition to the Islamabad High Court on his brother’s behalf.

The appeal asked for the notices issued to the former federal minister from January 27 and June 13 to be ruled “invalid and power-excessive”.

The petitioner claimed, “I was detained in connection with a case brought by the ECP secretary. A show-cause notice was issued in response to these allegations”.

“The electoral watchdog’s show-cause notice was unlawful and a misuse of its authority,” added the petitioner.