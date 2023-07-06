PTI govt forced NAB to file plot allotment reference against Nawaz: detailed verdict

The Accountability Court of Lahore has issued a detailed verdict in the acquittal of former premier Nawaz Sharif’s plot allotment case.

A copy of the detailed verdict obtained by SAMAA TV explains how Nawaz Sharif’s proclaimed offender status ended and under which law he has been given relief.

The verdict states that according to the record, the PML-N supremo was targeted over political revenge.

The former government forced the National Accountability Bureau to institute a reference against Nawaz Sharif to destroy his career, it stated further.

The court orders the acquittal of three-time elected prime minister Nawaz Sharif of charges in the case.

An amicus curiae said the same relief should be given to Nawaz that has been given to the main suspects in the case, according to the verdict.

A proclaimed offender also deserves the same punishment or relief that a central accused does, the verdict said.

It further said the proceedings to declare Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender were not in accordance with the law.

In light of the Supreme Court’s decision, Nawaz Sharif should have also got the same relief that was given to the other accused.

The National Accountability Bureau and the revenue board order to unfreeze the properties of the shareholders in Nawaz’s properties, the verdict stated.

A copy of the court order should be dispatched to the NAB chairman and others, it directed.

According to the amicus curiae, the proper procedure was not followed for declaring Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender.

The shareholders of Nawaz Sharif’s properties filed objections to the freezing of their properties.

The court had appointed senior prosecutor Hafiz Asadullah as an amicus curia in the plot allotment reference against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.