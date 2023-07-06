Zaka Ashraf takes charge as new Chairman of PCB Management Committee

Zaka Ashraf assumed the role of Chairman of the PCB Management Committee on Thursday, following his appointment by the federal government.

The newly formed management committee, tasked with overseeing the operations of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), saw Zaka Ashraf take the helm as its chairman.

Taking charge today, Zaka Ashraf made his way to the PCB headquarters, where he received a warm welcome from senior officials of the cricket board.

Engaging with the employees, he familiarized himself with the staff and began acquainting himself with the organization.

Zaka Ashraf will preside over the inaugural meeting of the new management committee shortly.

This significant gathering will take place at the National Cricket Academy, serving as the platform for shaping the cricket board’s future strategies and plans.

The meeting holds great importance as it will determine the course of action for the PCB moving forward.