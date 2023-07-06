Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

CTD arrests seven Al-Qaeda, TTP terrorists from across Punjab

Terrorists held in IBOs in Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala
Jahangir Akram Khan Jul 06, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo: file
Photo: file

In view of the threats of terrorism, the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department has arrested seven suspected terrorists allegedly belonging to the outlawed Al-Qaeda and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The terrorists were arrested in operations in different cities, and explosive materials, mobile phones, weapons, and cash seized from their possession.

The CTD carried out intelligence-based operations in Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Gujranwala, and arrested seven terrorists, a spokesman said.

The arrested suspects belonged to the outlawed Al-Qaeda and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, officials said.

Explosives, detonators, mobile phones, arms and cash were also seized from their possession, they added.

The officials said cases have been registered against the arrested terrorists, and an investigation is underway.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Abrarul Haq, Abdul Rehman, Umair, Imran, Ashfaq, Ayub and Muawiya, the authorities said.

Terrorism

ttp

Punjab

al qaeda

ctd

terrorists

counter terrorism department

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular