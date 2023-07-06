Mexico: 29 killed, 17 injured as bus plunges into ravine

In an unfortunate incident, at least 29 people were killed while 17 others sustained injuries after a passenger bus plunged into a ravine in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca, police said.

According to preliminary reports, the bus careened off a mountain road and plummeted into a ravine – more than 25 meters (80 feet) deep – due to a ‘mechanical failure’.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the accident.

Images from the scene showed the mangled wreckage of the passenger bus lying on its side at the bottom of a steep cliff.

At least six of the injured are said to be in serious condition.

Authorities revealed that the ill-fated vehicle left the capital Mexico City on Tuesday night and was heading for the town of Santiago de Yosondua.

The accident happened in Magdalena Penasco on Wednesday.

Police images published on social media showed the top half of the bus almost completely destroyed.

Deadly road accidents are common in Mexico, usually due to high speeds. In May, at least 18 Mexican tourists died when their bus plunged into a ravine. In the same month, 13 people died when a passenger van and a semi-truck collided on a highway.