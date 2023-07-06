Bollywood star Kajol wishes she had listened to Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Kajol recently expressed regret for not heeding the advice of her co-star and best friend Shah Rukh Khan.

In an interview with Indian media, Kajol revealed that she wished she had followed Shah Rukh’s suggestion regarding learning acting techniques.

Kajol said, the bollywood heartthrob had once advised her to consider learning acting techniques. However, at the time, she couldn’t comprehend his words and questioned the need for such techniques. Shah Rukh Khan explained that actors are taught these techniques because not everything can be done instinctively.

She admitted that she disregarded her co-star’s advice. It wasn’t until a turning point in her career, where she put immense pressure on herself, that she realized she was acting without proper knowledge.

Reflecting on her mistake, the Lust Stories 2 actor acknowledged her regret for not following Shah Rukh’s guidance. She now advises aspiring artists from the new generation to learn acting techniques.

It is worth mentioning that Kajol and Shah Rukh shared the screen for the first time in the 1993 film “Baazigar,” which led to their iconic on-screen pairing. They gained immense popularity and worked together in numerous films, becoming beloved by fans.