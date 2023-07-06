Zaka Ashraf appointed Chairman of PCB Management Committee

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) former chairman Zaka Ashraf was appointed the head of PCB Management Committee (MC) on Wednesday, by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

It was announced in a notification that the new management committee has been appointed for four months.

The 10-member committee comprises of Zaka Ashraf (chairman), Kaleem Ullah Khan, Ashfaq Akhtar, Musaddiq Islam, Azmat Parvez, Zaheer Abbas, Khurram Karim Somroo, Khuwaja Nadeem, Mustafa Ramday and Zulfiqar Malik.

It was also announced that the first meeting of new management committee would be held on 6 July 2023, Thursday.

On the other hand, former Board of Governors (BOG) member Shakil Shaikh was not happy with his decision and tweeted that there would be another legal battle after this.