Shehnaaz Gill opens up about heartbreak, reveals being consistently dumped

Shehnaaz Gill, a prominent television personality, has been making headlines due to her thriving career in the entertainment industry. While she has achieved success with her Bollywood debut, hosting a chat show, and starring in music videos, her personal life seems to be going through a rough patch.

In a recent interview, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant candidly discussed her experiences with love and relationships, revealing a painful pattern of being consistently dumped by her partners.

Opening up about her romantic journey, Shehnaaz Gill shared that she has often faced betrayal in matters of the heart, despite her lively persona and popularity. She expressed that she has been the one to experience heartbreak and abandonment repeatedly.

Reflecting on her past relationships, she acknowledged the lasting impact they have had on her. Shehnaaz Gill disclosed, “I have never betrayed anyone, but everyone has betrayed me. Whoever has left me, has left me behind. When someone realises that I’m involved in two or three places… they retreat. They deceive and leave… But now, my stance is different. Come and go, leave, get lost,” she said.

It is worth noting that Gill’s personal life gained significant attention during her time with fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Siddharth Shukla. Their bond grew stronger within the Bigg Boss house, and their chemistry continues to be cherished by fans.

Following Siddharth Shukla’s untimely demise, Shehnaaz chose to remain single. However, recent rumors suggested that she was in a relationship with her co-star from “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” Raghav Juyal. However, neither of them has confirmed or denied these speculations.