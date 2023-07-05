25 dead after bus plunges off road in Mexico: police

At least 25 people were killed in Mexico when a passenger bus plummeted into a ravine Wednesday in the southern state of Oaxaca, police said.

“The preliminary toll is 25 people dead and 17 seriously injured,” a police officer told AFP by telephone, asking not to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Local news outlet Milenio reported on Wednesday that the death toll was at 25.

The accident occurred in the town of Magdalena Penasco, the state’s governor said on Twitter.

State transport police tweeted that the bus was heading from Mexico City to Yosondua, a municpality in western Oaxaca.