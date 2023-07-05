President approves elevation of Justice Musarrat Hilali to SC
President also approves appointment of Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar as Scholar Judge of Federal Shariat Court
President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved the elevation of Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Musarrat Hilali to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
The president approved the appointment under Article 175 A(13) of the Constitution, a President House statement said.
Meanwhile, the president also approved the appointment of Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar as the Scholar Judge of the Federal Shariat Court.
Supreme Court (SC)
Justice Musarrat Hilali
