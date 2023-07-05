Videos » Nadeem Malik Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 5th July 2023 Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 5th July 2023 Jul 05, 2023 Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 5th July 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended 12 die, as heavy rain lashes Lahore, floods roads and streets Police constable gunned down in Islamabad Zaka Ashraf appointed Chairman of PCB Management Committee Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular France to shut internet services to control riots British Pakistani boxer Amir Khan ‘begged’ model for revealing pictures Early review of Barbie Movie praises Ryan Gosling’s performance and Greta Gerwig’s direction