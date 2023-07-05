Watch Live
ECP wants foolproof security for second phase of LB polls in Balochistan

LB polls in Dera Bugti will be held on Thursday (tomorrow)
Samaa Web Desk Jul 05, 2023
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) wrote a letter to federal interior secretary, Balochistan chief secretary and Balochistan inspector general and sought foolproof security for polling of the second phase of local bodies elections in Balochistan including Dera Bugti.

The top electoral body said that security measures should be ensured by Army and Frontier Constabulary (FC) for transparent and peaceful elections.

The security should be ensured for transparent and peaceful elections in the Dera Bugti.

The ECP said that polling for local body elections in Dera Bugti district of Balochistan will be held tomorrow.

