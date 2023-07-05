Up to courts to determine if Imran Khan planned May 9: Aleem Khan

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan said that it is upon the courts to determine the role of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in what happened on May 9.

In an interview with ARY News, he said, “We are not the B-team of PTI, but we have come to compete with them. There was a compelling need to establish a new party after May 9.”

Condemning May 9 riots, IPP president categorically said that his party does not welcome individuals involved in those incidents.

He called for a thorough investigation into the events of May 9, suggesting that they were more than mere acts of terrorism.

He urged the courts to examine whether Imran Khan had any involvement in those incidents.

He highlighted the significance of the upcoming elections for the country’s future, and reiterated their commitment to make Pakistan a prosperous and beautiful country.

Aleem Khan discussed his past association with PTI, stating that he had been a dedicated member who worked diligently. However, he expressed that the PTI chairman’s behaviour changed after assuming the position of prime minister in 2018.