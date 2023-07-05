Karachi girl faces harassment in broad daylight

A disturbing video of a naked man harassing a young girl in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi has garnered widespread social media condemnation, with people calling for the police to trace and take action against the suspect at the earliest.

The disturbing video, recorded in one of Karachi’s densely populated areas, has sparked concerns about the alarming behaviour that women face in their daily lives.

The incident took place in Block 4 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, where a man, without shame, removed his shorts in front of a house and proceeded to assault the girl during daylight hours.

The suspect made inappropriate gestures towards the girl while waiting for her to approach. When the girl got closer, he pursued her from behind in an attempt to grab her.

However, the courageous girl bravely defended herself and fought back, causing the troublemaker to retreat. He hastily put his shorts back on and fled the scene on his motorcycle.

In relation to this incident, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for District East confirmed that no one has reported the incident to the police. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that the incident did indeed occur, and CCTV footage of the incident has also come to light.

He mentioned that an investigation has been launched by the police based on the footage, and expressed hope that they will soon succeed in apprehending the culprit.

Meanwhile, in response to the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken note and instructed the Inspector General (IG) and Additional IG Police to ensure the immediate arrest of the accused and handle the matter according to the law.

A spokesperson for the Sindh Police stated that efforts are currently underway to apprehend the suspect.