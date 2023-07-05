Former bollywood actress Sana Khan and Mufti Anas celebrate arrival of their son

Sana Khan, a former Indian actress who bid farewell to Bollywood in pursuit of her religious beliefs, has welcomed a son with her husband Mufti Anas.

The joyful news was shared by Sana Khan herself through a video on her Instagram account, where she expressed her gratitude to Allah Almighty for the blessed addition to their family.

The couple wrote in their post, “May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Allah ki amanat hai behtareen banna hai. JazakAllah khair everyone for your love n dua’s that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours.”

They also attached a short video with their post which read, “Allah tala ne mukaddar mai likha phir usko pura kiya aur asaan kiya, Aur jab allah deta hai toh khush aur musarra ke saath deta hai. Toh Allah tala ne hame beta diya (Allah wrote this in our destiny and then gave us this gift. When Allah gives us something, he gives it with his full heart and happiness. Allah blesses us with a son).”

It is worth mentioning that Sana Khan tied the knot with Mufti Anas Saeed, a businessman from Gujarat, India, on November 20, 2020. Since then, the couple has often made headlines in the media.