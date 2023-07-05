Heavy rains snarl flights’ schedule at Lahore airport

A number of flights to and from the Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIP) has been cancelled amid the record rains that lashed the metropolis.

The flight operations of airlines affected due to heavy rain in Lahore as two-way flights of various airlines to and from Karachi to Lahore have been cancelled.

According to CAA, PIA flight PK-302 and PK-303 from Karachi to Lahore cancelled while Serene Air flight ER-520 from Karachi to Lahore was cancelled.

The PIA flight PK-305 from Lahore to Karachi was delayed by four hours and it is scheduled at 10:40 pm.

According to the aviation authority, Air Sial flight PF-147 from Karachi to Lahore was also cancelled.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that flight operations are affected due to stormy rains in Lahore.