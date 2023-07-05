Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Tennis

Swiatek breezes into Wimbledon third round

Daniil Medvedev defeated British wild card Arthur Fery in straight sets 7-5, 6-4, 6-3
AFP Jul 05, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
PHOTO: AFP
PHOTO: AFP

Top seed Iga Swiatek beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-0 on Wednesday to cruise into the Wimbledon third round.

The reigning US Open and French Open champion has never been beyond the fourth round at the grass-court tournament but has dropped just six games so far at the All England Club.

The 22-year-old Polish player broke her 84th-ranked Spanish opponent three times in the opening set of their Centre Court clash.

She then romped through the second set without dropping a game.

In Men’s singles, world number three Daniil Medvedev marked his return to Wimbledon after last year’s ban on Russian players with a first-round win on Wednesday.

Medvedev defeated French-born British wild card Arthur Fery, ranked at 391 in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4, 6-3.

The former US Open champion will face either Adrian Mannarino of France or compatriot Alexander Shevchenko for a place in the last 32.

In 2022, the All England Club banned all Russian and Belarusian players from Wimbledon on response to the invasion of Ukraine.

wimbledon

Daniil Medvedev

Iga Swiatek

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular