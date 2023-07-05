Swiatek breezes into Wimbledon third round

Top seed Iga Swiatek beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-0 on Wednesday to cruise into the Wimbledon third round.

The reigning US Open and French Open champion has never been beyond the fourth round at the grass-court tournament but has dropped just six games so far at the All England Club.

The 22-year-old Polish player broke her 84th-ranked Spanish opponent three times in the opening set of their Centre Court clash.

She then romped through the second set without dropping a game.

In Men’s singles, world number three Daniil Medvedev marked his return to Wimbledon after last year’s ban on Russian players with a first-round win on Wednesday.

Medvedev defeated French-born British wild card Arthur Fery, ranked at 391 in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4, 6-3.

The former US Open champion will face either Adrian Mannarino of France or compatriot Alexander Shevchenko for a place in the last 32.

In 2022, the All England Club banned all Russian and Belarusian players from Wimbledon on response to the invasion of Ukraine.