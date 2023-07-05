Govt to install sirens as Punjab rivers brace for floods amid heavy rains

Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) quoting National Weather Forecasting Center and Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) said that flows are likely to increase significantly in Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi rivers along with their associated nullahs from 9th July with subject to water releases from India.

Lahore division commissioner issued directives to local governments to ensure measures including evacuating localities near the rivers and installing flood sirens in the wake of possible heavy rains from July 8 to July 10 in Punjab.

Hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province; however, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelurn, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, T T Singh, Bahawalnagar, Narowal, Sialkot, Sahiwa), Gujranwala, Gujrat. mandi Bahauddin. Hafizabad and Lahore.

Heavy falls are also expected in Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal. Toba Tek Singh and Mandi Bahauddin.

Flash flooding is expected in the hill torrents of DG Khan Division.

Flash floods in hill torrent areas

Heavy falls may cause flash flood in hill torrent areas of DG Khan from 6th to 8th of July.

Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad. Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree.

Advise to farmers

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Instructions for tourists

Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell while during the dust storm/wind-thunderstorm heavy falls the loose structure like electric poles, solar panels may damage and general public is advised to stay at safe places during dust/thunderstorm and rainfall

Precautionary measures

Immediate rnobilization and advance placement of Flood Fighting and Rescue & Relief teams with all Required Machinery and Equipment on identified suitable site.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab issued directions to concerned deputy commissioners, secretaries to government of the Punjab, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Communication and Works. Specialized Healthcare and Medical Department Education Department, Tourism Department, Agriculture Department, Transport Department, Livestock and Dairy Development, Local Government and Community Development Department, Punjab Food Department, Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Department, all divisional commissioners, Director General of Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue 1122), Deputy Inspector General Police (Traffic) and CPO Lahore.