Wahab Riaz faces backlash for splashing water on bikers

Punjab Chief Minister’s Sports Advisor Wahab Riaz faced backlash on social media, as he drove in rain on Wednesday and splashed water on the bikers in Lahore.

Wahab Riaz was apparently trying to help the people of Lahore by visiting different areas and observing the situation, but according to netizens, his speed should have been slow, considering the water.

A Twitterati said that he is the sports advisor, so he is engaging the people in water sports by splashing water on them.

Some people also criticised him for wearing long boots in the rain water, but doing nothing much to extract the water.

A Twitterati also shared a funny video that how people should react when Wahab Riaz drives fast and splashes water.

Some people even demanded action against Wahab Riaz for his act.