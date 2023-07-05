Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Man killed brother in argument over property dispute in Sarghodha

Person also guns down his nephew over verbal fight
Samaa Web Desk Jul 05, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
PHOTO/FILE
PHOTO/FILE

A man killed his real brother over the dispute of property dispute in Sarghodha.

Police said that the accused has been arrested and further investigation was underway.

In a sperate incident in Swabi, a man gunned down his nephew after both exchanged hot words.

The local authorities shifted the dead body to the city’s DHQ. The alleged killer managed to run away from the crime scene.

property

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular