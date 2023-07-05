Man killed brother in argument over property dispute in Sarghodha
Person also guns down his nephew over verbal fight
A man killed his real brother over the dispute of property dispute in Sarghodha.
Police said that the accused has been arrested and further investigation was underway.
In a sperate incident in Swabi, a man gunned down his nephew after both exchanged hot words.
The local authorities shifted the dead body to the city’s DHQ. The alleged killer managed to run away from the crime scene.
