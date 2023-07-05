Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Doctor leaves towel inside girl’s belly in Dunyapur

Father of the victim girl lodges complaint in PMDC
Arham Fatima Jul 05, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Representative image.
Representative image.

A doctor in the Dunyapur tehsil of Lodhran district allegedly left a towel inside the abdomen of a girl after she was admitted to hospital for appendix operation.

The father of the victim girl lodged a complaint in the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

The complainant alleged that the girl remained ill after the operation and they approached the doctors in Islamabad.

“The doctors in Islamabad conducted an operation and found a towel in the abdomen,” he claimed.

The father of the victim girl urged the PMDC to take strict action against the Dunyapur doctor and canceled his medical license.

lodhran

dunyapur

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular