Doctor leaves towel inside girl’s belly in Dunyapur

A doctor in the Dunyapur tehsil of Lodhran district allegedly left a towel inside the abdomen of a girl after she was admitted to hospital for appendix operation.

The father of the victim girl lodged a complaint in the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

The complainant alleged that the girl remained ill after the operation and they approached the doctors in Islamabad.

“The doctors in Islamabad conducted an operation and found a towel in the abdomen,” he claimed.

The father of the victim girl urged the PMDC to take strict action against the Dunyapur doctor and canceled his medical license.