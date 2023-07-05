Suicide blast in North Waziristan martyrs three soldiers, injures 3 civilians

At least three soldiers embraced martyrdom and three citizens were injured after a vehicle borne suicide bomber exploded himself in Miran Shah, North Waziristan District on Wednesday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the suicide bomber intended targeting the security forces’ post, however, timely interception of the suicide bomber on suspicion by on-duty soldiers prevented a major catastrophe.

Naib Subedar Sahib Khan from Mianwali, Naik Muhammad Ibrahim from Dera Ismail Khan and Sepoy Jehangir Khan from Mardan embraced shahadat, while three civilians got critically injured.

Officials said that prompt action was taken by the security forces, who swiftly transported the martyred and injured individuals to Miranshah Hospital. Concurrently, a search operation has been initiated in the area to apprehend the terrorists responsible for this heinous act.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the military’s media wing added.

It is important to highlight that just three days ago, security forces in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa carried out operations against those who threaten peace and stability.

During an intelligence-based operation in the Kalachi area, a fierce confrontation ensued between the security forces and terrorists. As a result of the exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed.