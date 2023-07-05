Suicide blast in North Waziristan martyrs three soldiers, injures 10 civilians

At least three soldiers embraced martyrdom and 10 citizens were injured in a suicide attack near a checkpoint in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on Wednesday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the suicide bomber detonated himself near the Talha check post. The powerful explosion claimed the lives of three Pakistan Army soldiers while causing injuries to 10 innocent civilians.

Officials said that prompt action was taken by the security forces, who swiftly transported the martyred and injured individuals to Miranshah Hospital. Concurrently, a search operation has been initiated in the area to apprehend the terrorists responsible for this heinous act.

It is important to highlight that just three days ago, security forces in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa carried out operations against those who threaten peace and stability.

During an intelligence-based operation in the Kalachi area, a fierce confrontation ensued between the security forces and terrorists. As a result of the exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed.