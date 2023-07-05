Muhammad Amir says he is too old to come out of retirement now

Fast bowler Muhammad Amir has ruled out the possibility of his comeback for now, as he stated in a media talk that he is too old to make a comeback now.

Muhammad Amir was talking in Lahore, when he said that he would try to perform well for Durban Qalandars in South Africa.

When he was asked about his comeback, he said that the focus should be on the youngsters, with World Cup around the corner.

Talking about Pakistan team’s chances in the World Cup, he said that the combination of Pakistan team is good, but bowlers would have to perform well under pressure.

Muhammad Amir also predicted the semifinalists, which would be Pakistan, India, England and New Zealand, in his opinion.

The left-arm fast bowler was also surprised that former Indian skipper Saurav Ganguly said Pakistan vs India is not a big match.

Muhammad Amir had played for Pakistan last time in 2020, in the T20 series against England, when he got injured after bowling two overs.

Amir has represented Pakistan in 147 International matches, in which he picked up 259 wickets.