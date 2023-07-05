Afzal Mehmood Butt appointed as IG of Gilgit Baltistan

The federal government on Wednesday appointed Afzal Mehmood Butt as Inspector General of the of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) police.

Butt replaced Dar Ali Khan who was serving on the post.

“Dar Ali Khan Khattak, a BS-20 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, is transferred and directed to report to the Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders,” stated a notification issued by Establishment Division.

It is pertinent to note that amid the changing political situation in GB, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had set up a three-member committee.

Sources claimed the committee comprised Ahsan Iqbal, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman.

The development came after GB chief court disqualified then-chief minister Khalid Khurshid - who is part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) - in a fake degree case.