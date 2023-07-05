Gold prices per tola skyrocketed in domestic market
In first two day of the business week, the price of gold per tola lost Rs11,000
The price of the 24-Karat gold increased by Rs1,000 to reach Rs206,000 after losing record Rs11,000 in the fist two days of the business week.
The price of the 10-gram gold of 24-Karat gold reached Rs176,612 after gaining Rs858.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal decreased by a dollar per ounce to settle at $1928.
Read More: Gold per tola price in Pakistan falls by Rs2,200 in domestic market
gold price
Taboola
Taboola ads will show in this div