Gold prices per tola skyrocketed in domestic market

In first two day of the business week, the price of gold per tola lost Rs11,000
Rizwan Alam Jul 05, 2023
PHOTO/FILE

The price of the 24-Karat gold increased by Rs1,000 to reach Rs206,000 after losing record Rs11,000 in the fist two days of the business week.

The price of the 10-gram gold of 24-Karat gold reached Rs176,612 after gaining Rs858.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal decreased by a dollar per ounce to settle at $1928.

