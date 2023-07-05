IPP will steer country out of crises: Abdul Aleem Khan

In an important meeting under the chairmanship of Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and President Aleem Khan, a meeting of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party held at its Central Secretariat discussed the future political plans.

During the meeting, strategies were discussed and decided on important issues, including the party’s manifesto and registration with the election commission.

A detailed discussion was held on the party’s organization and membership drive across the country.

“Our focus is to solve the problems of the common man and end poverty and inflation,” Jahangir Tareen said during the meeting.

He further said the party will give a manifesto according to the public aspirations.

Party President Aleem Khan said resolving public issues was their top priority, adding that IPP will steer the country out of the crises.

IPP to contest polls independently

Meanwhile, IPP has decided to field its own candidates instead of aligning with any political party for the upcoming elections.

The party’s top brass unanimously resolved to contest the elections as an independent entity.

The meeting also formulated a strategy to engage with leaders from other political parties who desire to join IPP.