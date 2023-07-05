President upholds penalties, enhances fines upon MEPCO sexual harassers

After the charges of blackmailing and sexually harassing a female employee at MEPCO were proven, President Dr Arif Alvi upheld the penalty of “dismissal from service” imposed upon Assistant Director Khizer Hayat, and enhanced the amount of fine from Rs500,000 to Rs1 million.

He also upheld the penalty of “reduction to lower post” imposed upon Mian Sohail Afzal, director (admin), for three years and increased the fine from Rs1 million to Rs1.1 million to be paid as compensation to the victim, a President House press release said.

He also upheld the exoneration of Sohail Abbas, deputy director, and Jamshed Ahmed Niazi, director, as no cogent evidence or substance was available against them to prove them guilty of the charge beyond any shadow of a doubt.

The president gave these orders while rejecting two representations filed separately by Hayat and Afzal against the orders of the Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace (FOSPAH) of imposing fines and major penalties upon them.

A woman commercial assistant at MEPCO had filed a complaint before FOSPAH against the four employees, stating that they hacked her mobile data, made sexual demands, got published false news against her, and demanded Rs500,000 from her to stop the news from further publication.

The president rejected the stance of one of the accused that the case against him was the result of a conspiracy, concoction, or fabrication.

“It is a matter of common sense and even a man of prudent mind cannot think that a lady can ruin her modesty and dignity herself by making false complaints of sexual harassment just to defame a person or colleague,” he said.

The president remarked that such acts of sexual harassment were required to be condemned and discouraged, especially in organizations like MEPCO.

“If MEPCO management cannot assure a female employee a safe and secure workplace, she will fear stepping out of her home to make a dignified living,” he commented.

He noted that it stood established that Khizer Hayat, at the instigation of Sohail Afzal, hacked the mobile data of the woman complainant.

He said that keeping in view the severity of the offence, the fines of Rs500,000 and Rs1 million imposed by FOSPAH upon Khizer and Mian Sohail, respectively were enhanced to Rs1 million and Rs1.1 million.