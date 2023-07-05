“Good cricket will bring good result”: Saud Shakeel optimistic for success against Sri Lanka

Pakistani cricketer Saud Shakeel has expressed his determination to deliver exceptional performances in the upcoming matches against Sri Lanka, with a firm belief that such efforts will yield positive outcomes for his team.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Shakeel said his commitment to honing his skills and playing in his natural style.

He acknowledged the quality spinners within the Sri Lankan team but remained confident that Pakistan would showcase commendable cricket, ultimately leading to favorable results.

Speaking about his preparation, Shakeel highlighted his focus on both red-ball and white-ball formats.

While currently having the opportunity to represent Pakistan in red-ball cricket, he expressed his eagerness to make a comeback in white-ball cricket as well.

Shakeel emphasized the importance of performance in securing a place in the team. He firmly believes that if he consistently delivers strong performances, no one can replace him.

Furthermore, Shakeel stressed the significance of increasing bench strength for the Pakistan cricket team. He expressed optimism that the country would benefit from the rising pool of talented players, ensuring healthy competition within the squad and pushing everyone to perform at their best.