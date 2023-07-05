Google has opened office in Pakistan, TikTok to do so soon: IT minister

Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq has announced that global search engine Google has established its office in Pakistan.

In an informal conversation with the media in Islamabad, the minister said his ministry is working on the social media rules with an accelerated pace.

The matters regarding social media rules have reached the final stage, Mr Haq stated.

He also added that the social media rules will be submitted to the cabinet for approval.

He further claimed that video sharing app TikTok is also going to open its office in Pakistan.

Companies that do not open their offices in Pakistan should have a virtual office, he stressed.