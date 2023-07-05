Greece boat tragedy: 4 more human tarffickers arrested in Gujrat

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested four additional human traffickers on Wednesday in connection with the Greece boat tragedy.

The arrests took place in the cities of Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin.

According to the FIA, the accused individuals were involved in orchestrating illegal migration attempts.

They allegedly collected a sum of Rs2.5 million from each of the four victims.

Their modus operandi primarily entailed facilitating the repatriation of individuals from Pakistan to Libya, and subsequently from Libya to Greece, utilizing boats as a means of transportation.

A day ago, the FIA also arrested three key agents from Gujrat. They have been identified as Iqbal Nasir, Razzaq, and Tariq Mehmood.

On the other hand, responding to the Prime Minister’s directive for a thorough investigation into the Greece boat tragedy and human traffickers operating across Pakistan, the FIA promptly formed three specialized teams comprising a total of 19 members.

The primary objective of these teams is to combat the heinous crime of human smuggling.

The Director General of FIA has personally assembled and tasked these special teams.

Two teams have been assigned to conduct targeted raids against human traffickers, while the third team will focus on gathering and organizing relevant records and evidence.

The composition of the FIA teams includes experienced investigating inspectors from major districts in Punjab, such as Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

To ensure the success of the operation, the FIA has canceled the vacations of all three teams and has issued instructions for daily progress reports.

Additionally, the teams have been directed to report directly to the Director General of FIA, ensuring close supervision and coordination.