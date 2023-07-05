Shehbaz chairs apex committee meeting of investment facilitation council

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is chairing a meeting of the apex committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

The meeting is being attended by army chief Gen Asim Munir and other senior military and civil officials.

Federal ministers Khawaja Asif, Aminul Haque, Khurram Dastgir, Israr Tareen, Tariq Bashir Cheema and Ahsan Iqbal are also part of the meeting.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan is also present in the apex committee meeting, as are federal secretaries and provincial chief secretaries.

The apex committee is reviewing actions taken after the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

The meeting is also considering the recommendations presented in the two meetings of the Implementation Committee.

Sources claimed that delegations from foreign countries are likely to arrive this month for investment, while the apex committee is likely to approve the action plan for the arrival and facilitation of delegations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had on Wednesday said that with the help of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, the immediate task was to increase the Foreign Direct Investment in the country up to $5 billion.

He said by virtue of its composition, the SIFC will serve as a top decision-making forum to push through fundamental reforms in the structure of the economy.