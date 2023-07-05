Jahangir Tareen turns 70, celebrates birthday with IPP leaders

Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) Patron-in-Chief and seasoned politician Jahangir Tareen celebrated his 70th birthday on Wednesday, July 5, surrounded by prominent IPP leaders.

The event, held to commemorate this special occasion, was marked with heartfelt well-wishes, camaraderie, and a joyous atmosphere.

Among the distinguished attendees were Ishaq Khan Khakwani, Aon Chaudhry, Nauman Langriyal, and Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, who graced the ceremony with their presence.

The gathering was further enhanced by the participation of influential figures such as Ajmal Cheema, Mamoon Tarar, Pir Syed Saeed Ul Hasan, Pir Muhammad Shah Khagah, Rafafat Gilani, Chaudhry Akhlaq, Ameer Hyder Singha, Raja Yawar Kamal Roy Aslam Kharal, Mian Khalid, Shoaib Siddiqui, Dewan Azmat, Mian Usman Ashraf, Malik Zaman Nasib, and Tahish Gardizi.

Grateful for the kind gestures and support, Jahangir Tareen expressed his heartfelt appreciation to all the party leaders present, acknowledging their unwavering loyalty and encouragement.