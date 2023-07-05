Opp to support govt on decision to extend National Assembly term

The opposition in the National Assembly has announced to support the government on any decision to extend the term of its tenure.

Opposition leader Raja Riaz has said that they will support the government in extending the term of the National Assembly.

“We will support the government in extending the term of the assembly for the sake of the country’s economy,” the disgruntled PTI leader said.

He added that the government is saying it will dissolve the assembly before its term ends, and go into elections.

“It will be determined in the times to come whether the government dissolves the assembly or extends the term,” Raja Riaz remarked.

“I think elections should be held on time,” he maintained.