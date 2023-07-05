Babar Azam slips to 6th position in ICC Test batters rankings

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has slipped to sixth position as Australian Steve Smith nears top ranking in ICC Men’s test batters rankings.

There has been a significant shake-up in the latest ICC Men’s Test Batters Rankings, with Australia’s Steve Smith on the verge of reclaiming his position as the best Test batter in the world.

Smith’s outstanding performance in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s, where he scored his 32nd Test century and earned the ‘Player of the Match award’, propelled him to second place in the updated rankings, just one rating point behind the top-ranked batsman.

Previously ranked sixth, Smith’s remarkable form has surged him up the rankings, pushing Pakistan’s Babar Azam down to sixth position.

Babar Azam, who previously held the fifth spot with 862 rating points, now finds himself trailing behind Smith and other top-ranked players.

England’s Joe Root, who previously occupied the premier position, has relinquished the top spot following his modest scores of 10 and 18 against Australia.

In the latest rankings, New Zealand’s injured veteran batsman Kane Williamson has moved up one place to claim the coveted top ranking, edging out Smith by just one rating point.