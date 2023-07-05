Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 2PM | SAMAA TV | 5th July 2023 Samaa News Headlines 2PM | SAMAA TV | 5th July 2023 Jul 05, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 2PM | SAMAA TV | 5th July 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Pleas against military courts: SC issues short order; notes of Justice Masood, Justice Shah released 54,965 cases pending in Supreme Court: report Chances of rain increase in Punjab, including Lahore, from today: PDMA Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular France to shut internet services to control riots British Pakistani boxer Amir Khan ‘begged’ model for revealing pictures Super tax introduced on high income and banking sectors