PM confident IMF board meeting on July 12 will approve standby agreement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the resolve to pursue the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor with new vigor and commitment by focusing on areas such as agriculture, special economic zones, information technology and exploration of natural resources.

The PM was addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, commemorating the completion of 10 years of the multibillion-dollar CPEC project.

The PM said he was confident that the CPEC would take a new turn with the incorporation of these vital sectors.

He also said it is the most transparent project in which investment of about $25.4 billion had been made so far.

The PM regretted that the previous government not only halted progress on the CPEC, but also left no stone unturned to damage the relationship with China that was higher than the Himalayas.

He, however, said the present coalition government had made sincere efforts to further strengthen the relationship with China.

“We have to learn a lot from the Chinese successes in different fields,” he added.

Recalling the initiation of work on the CPEC back in 2013, PM Sharif said this mega project transformed the landscape of Pakistan.

He said it was because of the untiring efforts of the leadership of both the countries that projects such as coal and hydel power schemes, Orange Line and road infrastructure were completed in record time.

The PM also commended the support of the Chinese leadership and companies for the CPEC. He also recognized the Chinese financial support to Pakistan in recent months.

Shehbaz further said the staff-level agreement has been reached with the IMF. He expressed the confidence that the IMF’s board meeting on the July 12 would approve the agreement.

Expressing the commitment to fulfill the IMF’s conditions, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is now fully secure and there is no threat of default. He added that Pakistan will now have to focus on uplifting the country and protecting the poor people from inflation.

In her remarks on the occasion, Chinese Charge d’Affaires Pang Chunxue said the CPEC is one of the most successful projects of the Belt and Road Initiative.

She said the successes achieved under the CPEC would not have been possible without the joint efforts of the leadership of both the countries.

She also said she was inspired and encouraged by Prime Minister Sharif’s commitment in promoting the CPEC. Pakistan and China will continue to move forward to promote the high quality development of the project, she added.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said the CPEC is a manifestation of the vision of Chinese President Xi Jinping and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif under which the Pakistan-China relations were transformed from geo-political to geo-economic.

He said the corridor is also a manifestation of the time-tested strategic cooperative partnership between the two iron brothers: Pakistan and China.

Ahsan Iqbal said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project is a game changer that will not only usher in a new era of development in Pakistan but also a project of regional connectivity.