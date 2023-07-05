Watch Live
Pakistan

ECP prepares draft polling scheme for general elections 2023

About 100,000 polling stations will be established across the country
Usman Javaid Jul 05, 2023
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized the draft polling scheme for the upcoming general elections in 2023, which are anticipated to be held in October.

The scheme outlines the logistical arrangements and security measures to ensure a smooth electoral process.

As part of the plan, approximately 100,000 polling stations will be established throughout the country for the general elections. To maintain a secure environment, deployment of 600,000 to 700,000 security personnel is expected.

Furthermore, around 1 to 1.1 million election workers will perform their duties during the general elections. To oversee the electoral process at the district level, monitoring officers will be appointed to ensure transparency and adherence to electoral regulations.

In a move to enhance efficiency, the ECP will implement a result management system for the general elections. This system aims to streamline the collection and tabulation of election results, facilitating a quicker and more accurate announcement of outcomes.

