Main hurdle in curbing human trafficking is lack of specialist force: CJP

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard petitions against child trafficking where the Greece migrant boat accident also found a mention.

“The Greece boat accident is a human rights issue,” remarked the chief justice of Pakistan.

He further said simple, poor citizens are given false promises of jobs abroad.

“Human traffickers deceive citizens and loot them of millions of rupees,” the CJP said further, adding the trafficking of women and children is also happening in the country.

“Does the government have statistics on child trafficking?” the CJP asked.

Unfortunately, accurate statistics are not available, responded the director general of the Ministry of Human Rights.

The CJP said there is ambiguity in the 2018 law of human trafficking. He stressed that the main problem is the absence of a specialist force to implement the law.

“The task of containing human trafficking is also the responsibility of the police,” CJP Bandial remarked.

He further said the Supreme Court also asked the provincial governments to stop human trafficking, adding the court had also heard the Tayyaba torture case some time ago.

Tayyaba, a young domestic worker, is a bright student of Class IX today, CJP Bandial commented, adding Tayyaba had been abandoned by her family, and is in living in the SOS Village.

The CJP remarked that the aim is not only to protect children, but to also make them strong.