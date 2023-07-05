Dar briefs US envoy Blome on IMF stand-by agreement

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar called on US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome in Islamabad on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Finance Division, the two sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and for enhancing the bilateral investment and trade relations between Pakistan and the United States.

During the meeting, FinMin provided Ambassador Blome with an update on a recent staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which resulted in a $3 billion stand-by arrangement.

Minister Dar also emphasised that the government’s policies are geared towards achieving economic stability and fostering long-term development.

The finance wizard also outlined the key objectives of the policies, which aim to place the Pakistani economy on a sustainable growth trajectory.

Ambassador Blome expressed his confidence in the Pakistani government’s economic policies, commending their potential to bring about stability.

He further assured the FinMin of the United States’ commitment to supporting and promoting bilateral economic cooperation, trade relations, and investment opportunities between the two nations.