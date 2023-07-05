54,965 cases pending in Supreme Court: report

There has been an extraordinary increase in the number of pending cases in the Supreme Court.

As of June 30, 54,965 cases are pending in the Supreme Court, according to a report.

The report stated that the number of civil petitions pending in the Supreme Court has reached 29,774, the number of civil appeals is 9,804.

The number of criminal applications pending in the Supreme Court is 8,991, the report stated, adding the number of pending revision applications is 1,483.

There are 1,084 pending criminal appeals in the Supreme Court and 161 constitutional petitions.

Moreover, 25 suo moto notices and a reference are also pending at the Supreme Court, the report said.