54,965 cases pending in Supreme Court: report
As of June 30, there are 25 suo moto notices, 29,774 civil petitions, 9,804 civil appeals pending
There has been an extraordinary increase in the number of pending cases in the Supreme Court.
As of June 30, 54,965 cases are pending in the Supreme Court, according to a report.
The report stated that the number of civil petitions pending in the Supreme Court has reached 29,774, the number of civil appeals is 9,804.
The number of criminal applications pending in the Supreme Court is 8,991, the report stated, adding the number of pending revision applications is 1,483.
There are 1,084 pending criminal appeals in the Supreme Court and 161 constitutional petitions.
Moreover, 25 suo moto notices and a reference are also pending at the Supreme Court, the report said.
Supreme Court (SC)
pending cases
criminal petition
suo moto
Taboola
Taboola ads will show in this div