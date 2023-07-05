Imran Khan to be named as accused in GHQ attack case

In a significant development surrounding the aftermath of the arrest of the deposed premier on May 9 as the police on Wednesday decided to include Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s name in the attack on GHQ and military installations case.

The decision to include Khan’s name comes in light of statements provided by the accused under investigation, sources revealed.

While the deposed premier is expected to face charges related to the planning of the attacks, a decision reached after consultation with legal experts, added sources.

The cases pertaining to the attack on the GHQ and military installations were registered at RA Bazar and Newtown police stations.

Attack on military installations

In an unprecedented show of vandalism, the violent protesters ransacked the gates of the Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on May 9.

PTI supporters had also attacked and caused damage to the historic Corps’ Commander’s House — originally known as Jinnah House and which once served as the residence of the founding father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah — hours after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested PTI chief Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case on May 9.