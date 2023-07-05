12 die, as heavy rain lashes Lahore, floods roads and streets

The latest spell of monsoon rains has once again spelled disaster for Lahore, as the city’s streets have been flooded due to the hours-long heavy rain that started early on Wednesday morning.

As Lahore suffers from urban flooding, a record-breaking 291 millimeters of rain has been reported in the city since morning in which 12 people lost their lives, the caretaker chief minister declared in a tweet.

Because of this, the roads have been inundated and canals are overflowing

Interim Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that seven people lost their lives since the rain spell started in metropolis Lahore.

Naqvi tweeted that 291 millimeters (mm) rain was recorded in metropolis Lahore since morning.

In Chungi Amar Sadhu Colony, electric wire fell on the road, resultantly, a young man plying a motorcycle with a broken wire died of electrocuted.

A boy was reported drowned in rainwater accumulated in an empty plot in Raiwind area. The victim was identified as 14-year-old Wali Muhammad, according to rescue sources.

Three people, who were injured when the roof of their house collapsed due to the torrential rain in the Do Moria Pull area, later died in hospital.

The victims included a man, his wife, and their six-year-old son.

Uprooted trees were reported from The Mall and GOR areas that fell on electricity wires, suspending power supply to many areas.

The LESCO spokesman says due to heavy rainfall, the resumption in power supply is facing difficulties. He added the efforts to resume supply would begin as the rain stops.

PM takes notice

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the snapping of LESCO wires in Lahore, and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The PM has ordered chairman of the inspection commission, Brig (retd) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha, to inquire into the matter and submit a report.

The PM has also instructed the Punjab government to take measures in the wake of the torrential rains. He directed the caretaker chief minister to mobilise rescue teams immediately.

Support from the district administration, Rescue 1122, PDMA and other institutions should be ensured, the PM said, adding all efforts must be made to ensure safety of people’s lives and property.

The premier also directed the NDMA and federal institutions to fully assist the Punjab government, if need be.

Immediate and necessary steps must be sped up to avoid any damage from urban flooding.

Extent of rainfall

The rain accompanied by thunderstorm has changed the weather, but also affected life in several low-lying areas due to the accumulation of water.

The rain has not even spared the posh areas of the city where cars and motorcycles stalling on roads has affected travel for many citizens.

The highest rainfall in Lahore of 234 millimeters was recorded at Lakshmi Chowk. Nishtar Town received 220mm of rain, Qartaba Chowk 213mm, and Pani Wala Talab 203mm.

The Meteorological Department has said that the rain will continue all day with intervals. It has also forecast that the rains will continue for the next 48 hours.

The heavy rain presents a picture of rivers in the Punjab capital, while citizens are facing severe problems due to a lack of drainage measures.

There are reports of rainwater accumulating in the operation theaters and wards of the General and Children’s hospitals.

The departments of plastic surgery, thoracic surgery and physiotherapy at the General Hospital have been vacated, while ensuring medical treatment to patients is facing difficulty.

Caretaker Punjab CM on ground

The caretaker chief minister of Punjab has issued instructions regarding utility of all the resources for the drainage of rainwater. The provincial administration, Rescue 1122, PDMA and WASA have been put on alert.

He ordered to drain water from roads and low-lying areas on priority.

Gujranwala was also hit by heavy rainfall that flooded the GT Road among many other areas. Due to a lack of drainage infrastructure, the streets are presenting a picture of a big pond.

Several feet of water are accumulated on GT Road, Nigar Chowk, Commissioner Road, Civil Hospital Road, Sialkot Road among others. All three underpasses of the city are also inundated.

The administration says 90mm rain has been recorded in the city since morning.

Rain was also reported from Faisalabad all through the night, however the weather has turned pleasant in the city as the rainfall has stopped.

Azad Kashmir also reported receiving monsoon rains, as well as several cities of Punjab, including Gujrat and its adjacent areas, Narowal, Shakargarh, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Phoolnagar, Nankana Sahib, and Kasur.