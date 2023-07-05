PM Shehbaz felicitates POTUS on Independence Day

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended warm greetings to US President Joe Biden and the American people on the occasion of their Independence Day.

In a Twitter post, the premier expressed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for its longstanding relationship with the United States.

He emphasised that bilateral ties between the two nations have steadily expanded and strengthened over the past 75 years.

Highlighting the significance of the United States as one of Pakistan’s major trading, defense, and economic partners, Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the mutual benefits derived from this strong alliance.

The premier further commended the pragmatic approach and wisdom exhibited by both countries in maintaining a steady course for their relations, which exemplifies the dynamic nature of their partnership.