Chances of rain increase in Punjab, including Lahore, from today: PDMA

The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert in the event of rain and thunderstorm.

The chances of rain have increased in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal from today.

There is a threat of land-sliding in Murree as well.

According to the PDMA alert, the monsoon rains have started. There is a risk of flooding in the hilly areas of Dera Ghazi Khan from July 6 to 8.

It also said that from July 9, there is a possibility of an increase in the flow of drains connected to the rivers Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi.

The authority said the flow in Sutlej River may increase after the release of water by India. It cautioned all the institutions to complete advance arrangements according to these forecasts.

The PDMA director general told the institutions to be prepared to deal with emergency situations.