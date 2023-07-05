24th Shahadat anniversary of Capt Karnal Sher Khan being observed today

The 24th Shahadat anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider is being observed today.

Commander Peshawar Corps along with Inspector General Frontier Corps (North) and Commander Force Command Northern Areas laid a floral wreath at Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed’s mausoleum in his native town Swabi, stated an Inter-Services Public Relations press release (ISPR) statement.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour.

People from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of ‘Shuhada’ attended the wreath-laying ceremony.

Armed Forces, CJCSC pay tribute

Armed Forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Services Chiefs have paid glowing tribute to Capt Karnal Sher Khan shaheed.

His stellar leadership and courage beckon us to defend Pakistan at all costs, the ISPR said.

Capt Kernal Sher, Kargil War Hero, wrote history with his blood displaying utmost valour, commitment and unwavering allegiance to defend the country against all odds.

Capt Karnal Sher Khan’s martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland.

Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons.

IPP president Aleem Khan also pays tribute to national hero

Meanwhile, Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday also paid tribute to national hero.

In a heartfelt tribute shared on his Twitter account, the seasoned politician expressed admiration for the indomitable spirit of Shaheed Sher Khan, a figure lauded for his courage and unwavering resolve, even by his adversaries.

Mr Khan emphasised the significance of Sher Khan’s sacrifice on the Kargil front, highlighting how it served as a profound exemplification of patriotism, illuminating a path for the entire nation to follow. With deep reverence.

He saluted the valiant son of the country, whose life was laid down in defense of the motherland.

Sher Khan’s life

Captain Karnal Sher Khan was a crusader from the very beginning and a very fearless officer. Born, in 1970, the young man from Swabi first joined Pakistan.

Air Force (PAF) as an Airman but later joined Pakistan Army as a commissioned officer in 1992. On 14 October 1994, Khan was commissioned in the 27th Sindh Regiment of the Pakistan army – also known as the ‘Lion of Haider’ because of its bravery.

He was named Karnal Sher Khan by his grandfather who as a volunteer went to Kashmir and fought against the Indian aggressors under a commander called Colonel Sher Khan. On November 8, 1992, when Sher arrived at the Pakistan Military Academy for training, he was no stranger to the rugged and testing training, but the harsher days and nights were going to – in the hindsight – going to prepare him for his final moments in the nation’s war against the enemy.

His colleagues reminisce about their company with him and generously offer countless anecdotes about how he was always in the good graces of his seniors and had earned admiration for his courage, perseverance, professional competence and devout piety from almost everyone. But that was not sufficient to satisfy his appetite for goals that slowly turned his military career into a pure enthusiasm for the defence of the country. A few years later, Sher expressed his desire to be sent to the infantry. “The infantry has the highest chance of fighting the enemy directly,” he once intimated.