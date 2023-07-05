Murtaza Wahab assures Karachiites of hassle-free monsoon season

There is a glimmer of hope for the residents of Karachi as Mayor Murtaza Wahab has assured them that the upcoming monsoon season is unlikely to bring any major problems. In a statement, he said that citizens will not face any inconvenience during the monsoon rains.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has ramped up efforts to clean the city’s drains in preparation for the expected arrival of monsoon rains.

Read here: Pakistan receives first spell of monsoon rains

However, he also noted that it is impossible to predict the intensity of the rainfall or whether the nullahs (drainage channels) will overflow.

Nonetheless, the cleaning process for the nullahs is currently underway, with specific attention given to clearing choke points. Mayor Murtaza Wahab further stated that this four-month exercise will continue throughout the monsoon season, ensuring that the city’s drainage system remains unobstructed.

He declared that the administration will not confine themselves to idle discussions at Cafe Piala but instead will actively participate in field operations.

Reassuring the citizens, he asserted that this year’s monsoon rains will not cause any inconvenience for the people of Karachi. With proactive measures being taken by the administration, the city is better equipped to handle the challenges that may arise during the rainy season.

According to the Met Office, the first monsoonal spell is expected to hit Karachi between July 7 and July 8.