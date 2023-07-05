Watch Live
Nepra okays Rs1.90 per unit hike in power tariff

Increase will impose burden of Rs23 billion on consumers
Zaheer Ali Khan Jul 05, 2023
The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday allowed the energy ministry to increase electricity rates by about Rs1.90 per unit.

The decision comes under the purview of the May fuel adjustment charges and is projected to impose a burden of Rs23 billion on consumers.

