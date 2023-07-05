Nepra okays Rs1.90 per unit hike in power tariff
Increase will impose burden of Rs23 billion on consumers
The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday allowed the energy ministry to increase electricity rates by about Rs1.90 per unit.
The decision comes under the purview of the May fuel adjustment charges and is projected to impose a burden of Rs23 billion on consumers.
